FEC approves ₦210b contracts for roads, internets in 20 airports, 43 Schools, others

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, approved sundry contracts worth ₦210 billion for provisions of various infrastructures, including free internet services at 20 of the nation’s airports, 43 higher institutions and 20 markets, across the country.

A breakdown of the contracts shows that ₦95.98 billion is for various road projects, while N59. 78 billion is approved for the continuation of the ongoing Ogoni clean up.

Communications and Digital Economy Minister, Isa Pantami unfolded the plans for the Communications sector, while briefing State House Journalists, after FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He disclosed that the Council approved two memos for the Nigerian Communications Commission( NCC), a parastatal under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, for intervention projects to provide internet in 20 selected airports in Nigeria and higher institutions of learning and also some markets to support micro, small and medium enterprises.

Part of the contract is for the provision of broadband in some selected domestic and international airports, targeting three airports in each of the sux geopolitical zone.

“In the southwest, you have two in Lagos, you have in Ondo. For Southeast you have Imo, you have Anambra, you have Enugu. For South-South, for example, you have the Port Harcourt and the Akwa Ibom airport, North-Central, you have Abuja, Ilorin, for Northwest you have Kano, Sokoto and Kebbi and in the Northeast, you have Yola, Maiduguri and Gombe.

The federal government, he said, will provide broadband for free for passengers that are coming through the airports and particularly in Abuja, sometimes you will discover you will land and there is no any internet for free to even allow you to communicate.

“So, we have set our team in order, we have developed the sustainability model, so that even after the deployment, the maintenance will be very effective.

“There is going to be a provision of broadband to 43 higher institutions of learning at federal and state levels. Some of them are universities for federal government, some states, some polytechnics and many more.

“You may recall that last year, the federal executive council approved a similar memo for the provision of unlimited internet in 18 universities (17 universities and one college of education).

“So if you add you will discover 63 institutions are going to benefit, accommodating higher institutions and local and domestic airports and the cost of N18.95 billion.

The Council also approved provision of broadband to some selected markets.

The Council had last year, approved the implementation of broadband to 20 markets in Nigeria, with a minimum of three markets per geopolitical zone.

“This one is to complement the earlier approval, where six markets are also going to benefit from this in addition to six higher institutions of learning; two federal universities, one state university and polytechnics and the this one the price is N5.25 billion.

“The duration for the project four months minimum and maximum of five months and there is a budgetary provision for that. Also, the fund to sponsore the implementation has been secured by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari

“For universities, it’s because we have learned bitter and better lessons during the COVID-19, so we don’t want to go back to that, we want to ensure that students and staff benefit from unlimited internet. For airports, we know the difficulty when you land without any connectivity. So it will even at least make our airports more lively, if there is at least internet connectivity that is for free.

“Thirdly for market, it’s to support innovation-driven enterprises that are being championed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where we try to give global visibility to our innovators, to our micro, small and medium enterprises, so that their market is not going to be narrowed and restricted only to our local communities.

“So besides the internet, we have been giving them domain name for free and also supporting them to establish website so that they will be able to have global visibility and also it will support Nigeria, even in the process of transition to cashless policy.

“When internet is free and it’s effective in our markets, it will support online activities, online payments, among many others” he said.

Minister of Environment Mohammed Abdullahi said FEC approved contract fir Centre of Excellence for environmental restoration at Wiiyaakara, Bori in, in Khana local government area of River State, in favour of CCECC Nigeria Limited, in the sum of N41,472,263,848.60, with a completion period of 24 months.

The centre is to facilitate efficient and cost-effective approach to contamination management and environmental restoration, providing trainings and courses on remediation and skills on contamination technology etc.

The centre is supposed to contain an administration block, auditorium, research building, vocational study building, classrooms, male and female dormitories, library, clinic, chapel, water supply facilities, shopping complex, clubhouse, block of three bedroom flats, block of two bedroom flats, block of one bedroom flats, sport facilities and other facilities for recreation.

The Council also approved contract for the construction of Ogoni 100-bed specialist hospital in favour of Messrs Tannit Medical Engineering Limited, in the sum of N18,308,463,225.37, plus 7.5% of VAT, with a delivery period of 24 months.

“The scope of the project includes the construction of administrative building, main Reception, Radiology, General Outpatient, Emergency Department, General Laboratory, Staff Section, Canteen, Laundry, In-patient Department, Intensive Care Unit, High Dependency Unit, Surgical Suite, Central Sterilisation and Storage Department, In-patients Department II, Mmaternity Wards, Labour and Delivery Rooms, Security Rooms and Nursery, etc.

These are projects that are tied to the Ogoni clean up programme, as contemplated by the UNEP Report, apart from the remediation component, there are eleven competents to support the wellbeing and welfare of the people who have been impacted by the negative effects of contamination in those areas. Thank you very much.

Transportation Minister, Muazu Sambo, said the Ministry got approval for the renewal of the management contract for the management of Tugs, Pilot Cutters or Mooring Launches within the limits of Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports complex.

This management contract was signed between Nigerian Ports Authority and Messrs LTT Coastal and Marine Services Limited, initially in April 2007, for a period of 15 years, which therefore meant the agreement had expired March last year.

“So the purpose of the memorandum is to seek Council’s approval to renew the management contract, as provided in the management agreement and endorsed by the Bureau of Public Procurement, in favour of Messrs LTT Coastal and Marine Services Limited, for the sum of $29,871,615.22, which is an equivalent of N12,440,332,875.44, inclusive of 7.5 percent VAT, at an exchange rate of one US dollar to N416.46

The Council also awarded contract for design, construction and supply of two 80 tons, marine tugboats to support the operations of the newly commissioned Lekki Deep Seaport in Lagos.

“The contract was awarded to Messrs the De Pasa Marine International Nigeria Limited in the sum of €30,183,540.20, which is an equivalent of N14,330,329,389.75 at the CBN prevailing exchange rate at the time of payment, inclusive of seven and 7.5 percent VAT and with a completion period of 15 months.

Works and Housing Minister of State, Umar El-Yakub, said the Ministry got approvals for the award of contract for the dualization of the Akure/Ita Ogbolu –Iju/Ado Ekiti state border, on the Ondo State side, in favour of Messrs Samchez Nigeria Limited and Messrs Horizon Construction Company Limited, in the sum of N46,684,481,745.44, with a completion period of 24 months

The section two of that road was awarded to Messrs Kopek Construction Limited at the cost of N49,295,088,593.98, with a completion period of 30 months. So, one is doing it from the Ekiti State border and the other one is on the Ondo State side. That’s the two sections of the contract was awarded. Thank you.

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, announced that his Ministry secured approval for the award of contract for the construction of a 150-room capacity female hostel, at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria in favour of Messrs Best Homes Construction Limited, in the sum of N2,244,713,424.56, inclusive of 7.5% VAT with a completion period of 12 months.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed also announced that the Ministry got approval for the procurement of 13 operational vehicles for the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the sum of N383,968,500, in favour of Kaura Motors, with a completion period of three weeks.

“The operational vehicles will be used for the day-to-day operations of the FRCN and in particular, they will be used report, gather news, with respect of the various of cases in tribunal and also for the National Population Commission Census coming up sometimes in May”.