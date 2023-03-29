Buhari presides over FEC, swears-in Solomon Arase as Police Service Commission chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, where he swore in, Solomon Arase, former Inspector General of Police, as new Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Arase is taking over at the PSC, following the end of the tenure of Musiliu Smith, the immediate past Chairman of the Commission.

The swearing-in of Arase preceded the cabinet meeting, which serves as the highest policy body for the country’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) constituted by the President.

Smith’s tenure ended abruptly, September, 2022, when resigned under controversial circumstances, over disagreements on recruitment procedures between the PSC and the office of the IGP.

In August, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) disowned an advertisement in some national dailies placed by PSC on recruitment of constables into the force.

The controversies that followed led to his resignation, as the altercations over who has the powers to recruit the Police Constables, created rancor in the system.

The development also forced PSC workers to embark on an indefinite strike over what they described as “breach of conditions necessary for working harmony.”

Read also: Afenifere insists Obi won presidential poll, suspends two principal officers

But Arase, speaking with State House Journalists, after taking his oath of office, said his administration will focus of strengthening the Police Force, creating a rancor free relationship with the office of the IGP, while the issue of discipline will also be taken seriously.

“I will not want a situation where civil situations arise. So any officer who steps out of the line, will face the consequences. But at the same time, they are my colleagues and children. So I’m going to make sure that I sharpen their skills.

“I’ll ensure that they start having confidence in themselves. With more training, the trust gap between members of the public and the police will be bridged. That is what I want to do. That members of the public will collaborate with the police force; see them as part of the larger society.

“Every policeman was a civilian and will return to civilian life after retirement as I have since I retired some seven years ago.

“The benefits that are derivable from good conduct as a police officer, they will continue to reap it when they retire. So that is what I will emphasize.

Arase also assured of better relationships between his office and that of the Inspector General of Police, adding that “I will expect that the commission allows the IGP to exercise his operational control over the police. And that the IG himself will respect the constitutional powers of the Police Service Commission. So, there must be mutual respect between both parties. I don’t foresee any crisis at all”.

The former IGP, while speaking on corruption in the Police, said it will be tackled from the source.

“When you tackle issues that are likely to increase the tendencies to be corrupt, you deal with it. How are you taking care of their welfare?

“Can we ensure that when we deploy them, they have the necessary work equipment? When you respect people who work for you…even your dog’s, when they see you, they will wag thier tails. So we must take the interest of the Nigerian police officers into consideration. And we’ll douse the issue of corruption. Also, members of the public should not corrupt them”.