Fear heightens in Nasarawa as B/Haram insurgents lay siege on state

Nigeria’s growing security crises is now taking its toll on Nasarawa State, with the possibility of spilling over into the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

Governor Abdulahi Sule of Nasarawa State raised the alarm at the weekend when he cried out to President Muhammadu Buhari over the havoc being wreaked by the Boko Haram insurgents in his state.

Sule is the third state governor this year to take their security plights to President Buhari, seeking urgent Federal Government’s action against the marauding insurgents that are fast spreading across the country.

Recall that Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State had earlier blown the lid off the activities of the insurgents who he identified as Fulani from foreign countries, including Mali and Sudan, demanding taxes from farmers in remote forest and game reserves and who resort to burning farms and settlement of defaulters in the state.

Zamfara State government had also within the period wrote strongly worded ‘Save Our Soul’ letter to the president over the activities of the insurgents, which are making lives unbearable for the people of the state.

Speaking with State House journalists after a meeting with President Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Friday, Governor Sule said even though the terrorists had been dislodged from Toto in the state, where they had camped, they have regrouped at the Nasarawa/Benue border from where they are now launching attacks on residents.

He said some of the Boko Haram elements active in Nasarawa State belong to the Darussalam group that had been dislodged from Niger State, saying that upon a joint security operation, a lot of them were killed while 900 were arrested.

The governor maintained that those arrested confirmed their membership of the Boko Haram insurgency group. Sule added that Nasarawa has continued to have security challenges, but expressed confidence that having briefed the president, action will be taken to curtail the menace.