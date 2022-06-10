Fate Foundation founder to deliver Oba Olashore’s memorial lecture

Fola Adeola, founder, and chairman of Fate Foundation is expected to proffer steps Nigeria needs to take towards achieving success in leadership and service at the 10th memorial anniversary lecture of Oba Oladele Olashore.

Adeola is expected to speak on the theme, ‘Leadership and Service’ at the event scheduled for Monday, June 20, 2022, in Lagos.

Abimbola Olashore, a member of the Board of Trustees of OISA Foundation, stated this in Lagos recently while outlining activities to mark the 10th-year memorial of Oba Oladele Olashore.

Olashore said the plan of the OISA Foundation is to partner with other foundations this year, to offer scholarships to indigent but brilliant children across the country.

According to him, OISA Foundation has expanded the scope of its annual scholarship opportunities at Olashore International School and Iloko Model College, Iloko- Ijesha in Osun State.

Before now, he said, the scholarship scheme was originally dedicated to children from the Iloko-Ijesha community before extending to cover people from Oriade Local Government Area and the entire people of Osun State.

Olashore further said that the essence of expanding the scope of the full scholarship is to help equip more brilliant students from underprivileged homes, who have the right knowledge and skills to achieve their dreams for life.

He said no fewer than 20 indigent students are expected to benefit from the scholarship at both schools on a yearly basis.

“The Foundation which is being run independently of Olashore International School is also helping adolescent students in mental wellness to keep them mentally and emotionally fit so as to be able to maximise their potentials in their academic pursuits,” he said.

He further said the foundation believes strongly that children with a solid educational background and in a good state of mental wellness have better chances of growing up to become responsible adults that will contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

Olashore also said that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Shehu Malami will be the keynote speaker and the chairman of the occasion at the memorial lecture.

Aside from the memorial lecture, a church thanksgiving service in honour of the late monarch will hold on Saturday 11th of June at Oba Samuel Oyerinde Olashore Anglican Church, Iloko-Ijesha in Osun State.