Experts endorse Vitafoam’s products as firm rewards customers at ‘Vitafoam Valentine’ experience

Health experts have endorsed the products of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc as the company celebrated its customers through the Vitafoam Valentine Experience programme tagged #Valentinewithvitafoam, which was celebrated across Nigeria.

The experts, who described Vitafoam’s mattresses and pillows as essential to healthy living commended the frontline manufacturer of rigid foams and other household materials for its Buy Right With Vitafoam strategy, which enables customers to purchase mattresses that align with their weight and height.

Speaking at the Vitafoam Valentine Experience to mark 2022 Valentine Day, an Orthopedic SleepConsultant and Trauma Surgeon, Dr. Charles Uzodinma, explained that a good mattress should have the appropriate firmness to support the body weight and shape.

“I fully endorse Buy Right With Vitafoam that enables a customer to choose a mattress that aligns with his body mass and height. A quality mattress should be able to ensure that it can hug the body continuously from head to toe and distribute evenly the pressure of the mattress and weight of the body. Vitafoam has done great in this initiative. Customers should take advantage of Buy Right With Vitafoam to get appropriate mattresses,” Uzodinma said.

Corroborating him, a Pharmacist, Yemi Aladeniyi noted that the essence of Vitafoam’s Buy Right was to enable customers involve sleep experts in their choice of appropriate mattresses.

A lawyer who won the Vitafoam contest organised for customers to mark Valentine Day, Mrs Sade Sulaiman, expressed gratitude to the Company for its customer-centric policy in product development.

Vitafoam’s Product Group Manager, Moses Mogbolu explained that the overriding objective of the Vitafoam Valentine Experience 2022 focused on creating comfortable sleeping experience, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, celebrating and rewarding our customers, and amplifying our current Vitafoam’s marketing campaign “We are Good in Bed.”

“We are also showcasing Vitafoam’s unique characteristic of a pure indigenous company with products that are of global standard and high quality. We executed the Vitafoam Valentine Experience to connect, engage and delight our numerous customers and Nigerians.

The Vitafoam Valentine Experience House was strategically located at the Ikeja City Mall, The Palms Mall-Lekki, Jabi Lake Mall-Abuja and Tropicana Mall – Uyo throughout this valentine period,” Mogbolu said.