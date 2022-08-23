Ex-minister urges Nigerians to imbibe positive attitudes

The former Minister of Power, Chinedu Nebo has condemned the negative attitudes of many Nigerian leaders that lead to corruption, insecurity and get rich quick syndrome of the youths through various illegal means. He called for a change of attitude to save the nation from total collapse.

Nebo, who made the call in Enugu at the maiden edition of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) – Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) South-East Lecture Series and Awards, asked the media to step-up the advocacy against get-rich-quick syndrome and other vices that diminishes the value of life and good image of Nigeria.

He urged the media to be in the vanguard of changing the negative attitude of violent crime such as kidnapping and banditry pervading the country.

“I must thank the NTA for organising such a programme and I think it is time for the media to step-up the advocacy against crime and criminality in the country, especially the pervading insecurity,” he said.

Nebo, who was the chairman of the event, pointed out that insecurity has limited the movement of Nigerians, particularly businessmen who now spend more money in transportation flying planes in a short journey that could have cost less money by road.

The guest speaker, Obiora Okonkwo from the University of Abuja Business school who also is a visiting professor of entrepreneurship at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka on a topic ‘Reawakening the Age-Long Norms and Values of Our people,’ noted that the norms and values of the people have depreciated drastically.

He therefore, called on the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to redouble its efforts in ethical and attitudinal reorientation meant to push against negative public habits such as corruption.

According to him, “We have a governmental tool to help us drive this need for ethical and attitudinal reorientation countrywide. I am talking of the National Orientation Agency (NOA). What we have in our hands is not a problem exclusive to a particular geopolitical zone. It is a national problem.”

Okonkwo, said, “We must push for the expansion of the mandate of NOA to include ethical and attitudinal reorientation of Nigerians. If need be, let there be a name change for NOA, and perhaps an upgrade into a commission, to reflect this new mandate.

“Let us call it the National Ethical and Attitudinal Reorientation Commission with an expanded mandate to become a very effective and functional tool towards achieving values reorientation across the country.”

He said that the upgrading and name change demands legislation, there would be nothing wrong with the National Assembly, and indeed, all state houses of assembly, enacting the same to give it the necessary legislative backing.

Another speaker, Alex Otti, a technocrat and politician, noted that years of failed leadership in various strata of the society had led to the negativities and socioeconomic crises in the country.

Otti lamented that many elders today no longer ask from what source one makes his money but are only interested in accepting and crowning them one’s money was involved, he deplored the rate of dishonesty and stealing of public funds and killings; adding that it was already turning to a norm.

“Our values have become so low and it is no longer cherished in some circles and it is alien to culture as African previously known for high standards of morals and values,” he said.

He called on all Nigerians in the position of leadership to start to rethink and change the negative narrative by showing exemplary leadership and lifestyle worthy of emulation.

Earlier, the Chairperson of NUJ-NTA Enugu Network Centre, Mina Ukaobasi, said that the lecture was meant to reawaken the consciousness of Nigerians for a need for positive attitudinal change.

The event featured awards of excellence to Govnor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, Archbishop of Anglican Communion in Enugu and Owelle Ejikeme Odumegwu, a renowned philanthropist, who received award of “Excellence in Business and Humanitarian Efforts.”

Other recipients of the award of excellence included: Enugu State NUJ Chairman, Sam Udekwe, Okonkwo, Nebo, Otti, Ikenna Okafor, Chikwado Chukwunta; Jimoh Badamosi, and others.