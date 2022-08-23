Conference to address Nigeria’s energy challenges holds in Lagos

To drive Nigeria’s sustainable power supply, the rebranded Power Nigeria, now Nigeria Energy, will hold the eighth edition of Energy Conference and Exhibition from September 20-22, 2022 at the Landmark Centre, Lagos, Nigeria. The rebranding in 2020 was to reflect the evolving nature of producing electricity and delivering energy security.

Ade Yesufu, Exhibition Manager – Energy portfolio – MEA, Informa Markets, said the event would also feature some innovative power companies, from conventional thermal power generation to transmission and distribution (T&D) as well as renewable energy and energy storage.

“Nigeria Energy will provide a leadership platform for key government stakeholders and private sector companies as well as investors to connect, share ideas and knowledge and find solutions to meet Nigeria’s growing energy needs.

“The conference will provide a blueprint for Nigeria’s power sector in the coming years, to not only improve access to electricity, but also drive economic growth and create jobs across West Africa,” Yesufu said.

According to the statement, the 9th edition of the conference would bring together energy stakeholders to lead the discourse on accelerating West Africa’s sustainable energy supply. Key discussions will be around building capacity to meet demand, sustainable energy agenda, waste-to-energy and providing solutions through regulations and technologies, including transforming Nigeria’s energy sector through digitalisation.

The Divisional Head, Skipper ETS Electric Limited, Sunil Kumar, said, “Our partnership for this 9th edition shows our belief in Nigeria Energy to converge the best minds in the energy and power sector. Skipper ETS engages in generation and transmission and has recently been working with the federal and state governments of Nigeria to open power plants.”

On his part, the Head, Regulatory and Compliance, Tetracore Energy, Oladayo Williams, said, “We are looking toward the development of the power sector through operation and maintenance. Over the course of the exhibition and conference, we will be speaking more on the values that we have to offer to the growth of the power sector.”

“Tetracore Energy is a full value chain energy company positioned to operate within the Oil and Gas sector and the Power sector, but have currently diversified our portfolio and are moving towards power. We are looking toward the development of the power sector through operation and maintenance,” Williams said.