Sights from NBA’s 62nd annual general conference Olawale Amoo Aug 23, 2022 Share On Monday 22 of August 2022, Nigerian Bar Association organized the 62nd annual general conference, at Eko Hotel and Suit and Eko Atlantic City Victoria Island. Peter Obi, presidential candidate, Labour Party, giving his speech at the conference. Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate, PDP, giving his speech at the conference. Kashim Shettima, vice president candidate, APC, giving his speech at the conference Olumide Akpata, president, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), giving his welcome address at the conference. Peter Umeadi, presidential candidate, APGA, giving his speech at the conference. Adewole Adebayo, presidential candidate, SDP, giving his speech at the conference. Pictures by Olawale Amoo Share