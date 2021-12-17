Evolance opens Ndali restaurant at the Palms, Lekki

Evolance Technologies, a technology company that launched into the African market in June 2021, has broken into the Quick Service Restaurant Industry with the launch of Ndali Restaurant at The Palms Mall, Lekki.

According to the CEO of Evolance Technologies Henry Uti ‘We launched the Ndali App, a healthy food delivery app in 2021 which is the first of its kind in the country dedicated to making healthy meals accessible to people on different healthy lifestyle journeys. We observed that there were not enough restaurants offering healthy lifestyle African & Caribbean menus hence our decision of opening physical restaurants in high footfall locations across the country. Our first restaurant was launched at The Palms Mall, Lekki.

The Ndali Quick service restaurant offers premium African and Caribbean food selected from the wide range of food in Nigeria and the Caribbean countries such as Jamaica, Dominican Republic, and so on.

These meals have been perfected in terms of recipes and spices to appeal to the health objectives and taste buds of our customers. The core of the business is to serve delicious meals irrespective of your health needs, which means with Ndali, you will always get “Something delicious”.

According to Titilayo Seun-Oremade, the marketing manager of Evolance Technologies “Ndali Restaurant is a first of its kind and we are excited that our first restaurant has finally been launched at The Palms, Lekki. We will be serving healthy African & Caribbean food at affordable prices.