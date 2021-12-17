Security challenges may affect 2023 elections – Jega

Rising security challenges in the country may affect the conduct of the 2023 general elections, Attahiru Jega, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Thursday.

Speaking at the fourth Senator Abiola Ajimobi Roundtable organised by the Abiola Ajimobi Foundation and the Institute of Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ibadan, Jega said the security challenges may pose a serious threat to the elections.

Jega, who served as INEC chairman during the 2011 and 2015 general elections maintained that security was important to have free and credible elections in the country.

The event which has its theme “Election security and good governance in Nigeria” was organised as part of activities to mark the 2nd posthumous birthday of late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the immediate past governor of Oyo State, who died last year.

“For credible elections, Nigeria must constantly work to ensure that elections are credible and to avoid security breaches during future elections, there must be an improvement in the security arrangements in the country.

Read also: Why our defection to PDP was inevitable- Lagos4Lagos

The professor of political science noted “We want delivery of goods and services by democratically elected people. As we look forward to 2023, there is increased apprehension.

The event had in attendance, Ajimobi’s wife, Florence Ajimobi, deputy governors of Oyo and Osun States, Rauf Olaniyan and Benedict Alabi, Ayo Adeseun who represented Bola Tinubu, minister of youths and sports, Sunday Dare among other dignitaries.

Jega noted that to avoid breaches during future elections, there must be an improvement in the security arrangements in the country.

“For credible elections, Nigeria must constantly work to ensure that elections are credible. Voters must be free to elect their candidates, must be free to vote without fear or intimidation. Election security is important to ensure that materials and officials are safe.

“Election security is important because it is a critical mechanism for good governance, so we need an improved presence of security. All security agencies should be involved. But, we must define roles of each security agency”.