Why our defection to PDP was inevitable- Lagos4Lagos

Lead visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Olajide Adediran, aka Jandor, Thursday says his defection to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had become inevitable because it had become apparent that he could not actualise his dreams in the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State due to the injustice and apparent hijack of the party structure by certain forces.

Speaking in a press conference jointly addressed with Bode George, who is a former deputy national chairman of the PDP and leader of the party in Lagos, Adediran stressed that his drive to serve and contribute his quarter to the development of the country necessitated his decision.

He added the group could no longer continue to be part of a political party where a single individual decides the future of party members, adding that he would be received formally to the party on the 11th of January against the earlier announced date of 18 of December.

According to him,” We are here to first tell the whole world that it is official; we have crossed to the PDP the entire Lagos4Lagos movement in Lagos State. The official welcoming ceremony would now be held on the 11th of January at the same venue of TBS. The official declaration is just for us to move all our members to the PDP.

“If you want to ask us why; I have said it is time for us to subject our aspirations to the wishes of Lagosian, against the wishes of an individual. We want the people of Lagos to decide if they want us as against someone sitting somewhere to make a decision on what happens tomorrow”.

Also speaking at the briefing, George advised Bisi Akande, former governor of Osun State to withdraw his newly launched book, ‘My Participation’ and also apologize to Yoruba elders openly without delay.

George expressed disappointment with Akande and the controversies his book had generated, saying it was full of lies and wondering what legacy he was leaving for the young people as a Yoruba elder.

Speaking further, he wondered why Akande praised Tinubu in the book despite the atrocities he had done, stressing that the former Lagos State governor has not shown good leadership having cornered Lagos State resources to himself and family members.

According to him, “Akande must apologize openly to Yoruba elders. The attitude that he displayed is not acceptable in a civilised society. Is it his legacy to dishonour Yoruba elders?

“At his age, Akande should not set his house on fire. I felt very bad as a Yoruba man and as a Nigerian. He was maligned by Yoruba elders and highly respectable people in the country. He was busy giving kudos to Bola Tinubu. Baba Akande is from Osun State and Tinubu is the only man that he could single out to praise.

“Tinubu wants to be the President of Nigeria, his wife is a perpetual senator, his daughter is the Iya loja general and his son is in charge of the Lagos State signage company. He has not been able to present his educational certificates and yet he wants to be President”.