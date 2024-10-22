Southwest won’t tolerate election rigging, Osun PDP tells Ganduje

Sunday Bisi, Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, has issued a stern warning to Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to refrain from destabilising the Southwest region of the Country.

Ganduje was said to have made a boastful claims at a political gathering in Ondo State, where he vowed to capture the entire Southwest by any means necessary,

Bisi, in a press statement signed on Monday, and made available to journalists in Osogbo cautioned Ganduje over such reckless utterances capable of inciting citizens, which in turn, could destabilse the Country, saying Osun people will decide their governor when the poll is opened for such exercise.

The PDP Chairman emphasised that Ganduje’s actions were particularly egregious given his own failed tenure as governor of Kano State, where the APC suffered defeat.

“For a man who could not salvage his home State for the APC, owing to his disastrous regime as governor of the State, to start threatening fire and brimstone in the Southwest, is not only reckless but absolutely insane,” the PDP Chairman stated.

The PDP Chairman described Ganduje’s postulation as a careless plot to plunge the Southwest into avoidable political turmoil in a Country that is already on a stressed line of ethic distrust and economic challenges.

“While Mr President continues to battle depressed state of the nation’s economy, Mr Ganduje should be careful not to compound the situation by attempting barefaced election rigging, especially in the Southwest, as doing so will be nothing but stepping on a very dangerous cobra’s tail”

“If Ganduje failed as he did, to cause war in Kano where the APC was discarded for his harrowing reign in the state, he should be ready to face and accept similar verdicts in other states where APC have failed the electorate,” the statement partly read.

