2023: PDP ‘ll be repositioned to take over power – Ayu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would be repositioned to seize power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023, Iyorchia Ayu, PDP national chairman has said.

Ayu stated this at the presentation of certificates of return and swearing-in of the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP in Abuja on Friday.

According to him, “PDP remains the only organic political party in Nigeria. It’s the only credible, tested, and trusted mass movement since the return of democracy in 1999,” he said, adding that other political parties have either fizzled away or merged with others.

The chairman said the party gave Nigeria its first-ever successful transition from one civilian administration to another in 2007 and willingly conceded defeat in 2015, and handed over power to an opposition party in 2015.

Read also: Buhari assures smooth transition in 2023

He also recalled that the PDP-Federal Government created value-adding public institutions like the EFCC, ICPC, NAFDAC, the Debt Management Office (DMO), the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP) among many others.

Ayu further pointed out that the PDP administration strengthened the governance process by enacting laws to effectively drive public administration in Nigeria, namely: the Fiscal Responsibility Act, the Mid-Term Expenditure Frame-Work, the Treasury Single Account (TSA), Integrated Personal and Payroll Information Systems (IPPIS) just to mention a few.

He added that the party negotiated and obtained forgiveness of over $30 billion of debt, making Nigeria almost a debt-free country.

Ayu expressed regrets that from the biggest economy in 2015, the APC has given the country two recessions and turned Nigeria into the poverty capital of the world.

The chairman noted that in the last six years, the APC-led government has mismanaged Nigeria’s diversity; divided the country along regional and religious lines, and exacerbated religious tensions in the country.