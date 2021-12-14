Buhari assures smooth transition in 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday assured Nigerians and the international community of his commitment to a smooth transition, free and fair elections and peaceful transfer of power to another administration in 2023.

The President spoke during a virtual summit on democracy organised by President Joe Biden of the United States, saying necessary mechanisms would be strengthened to ensure that Nigeria witness another peaceful transfer of power.

Buhari contested election on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and took over power from former President Goodluck Jonathan of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015, in what was described as an unprecedented peaceful transition of power in Nigeria for the first time in the nation’s democratic history.

“As we countdown to our next general elections in 2023, we remain committed to putting in place and strengthening all necessary mechanisms to ensure that Nigeria will not only record another peaceful transfer of power to an elected democratic government but will also ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

The President’s assurance comes amid fears that he may not sign the recently passed 2021 Electoral Act following pressures from governors over the contentious section 82 which allows for direct primaries for all elective offices.

But the President assured that his government would continue to actively support the democratisation processes in our region West Africa and the African continent at large.

He, however, expressed fears that African democratic gains of the past decades are under threat of an unconstitutional takeover of power.

“This unwholesome trend, sometimes in reaction to unilateral amendments of constitutions by some leaders, must not be tolerated by the international community. Nigeria fully supports the efforts by ECOWAS to address this growing challenge and appreciates the support of both the African Union and the United Nations,’’

The President said Nigeria continues to face security challenges that pose a threat to democracy, calling “on global partners to support our efforts in tackling insurgency and terrorism.’’

“I am proud to state that Nigeria has had over two decades of uninterrupted democratic governance and has unequivocally remained committed to upholding the core values and principles of democracy.

“Since assuming office in 2015, we have been able to introduce mechanisms to ensure free, fair and credible elections. We have strengthened our key anti-corruption agencies in collaboration with international partners and have undertaken several anti-corruption measures and initiatives.”

Buhari thanked President Joe Biden, the government, and the people of the United States for hosting the summit.

“As you are aware, democracy has remained the most popular and universally recognised way of governance thus far. It is one governance system that guarantees freedom of speech, rule of law, respect for human rights and inclusiveness in governance. It also promotes social justice, economic and social development, and national and global peace.

“However, despite these laudable qualities, more is required from us as members of democratic societies, particularly in ensuring that democratic institutions and processes are strengthened, particularly during this period of a global pandemic which has threatened social cohesion in most democracies.

“We, therefore, must remain resolute and enhance cooperation, so that together, we build back better democratic institutions and sustainable democratic values,’’

President Buhari noted that the summit was taking place at a time when democratic institutions around the world were facing several challenges.

“This event will help promote a positive agenda for democratic renewal by focusing on some of the major challenges faced by democracies today. It is hoped that through our collective action, we can safeguard democratic values and principles,’’.

The President said the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had made it impossible to convene the meeting face to face, had taken a heavy toll on economies, health, and democratic processes around the world.

“Nevertheless, we have witnessed the resilience of democratic institutions in many countries that have held free, fair and transparent democratic elections under very challenging conditions.’’