Equity, fairness informed nomination of Shaibu Audu – Bello

On Sunday in Abuja, Yahaya Bello, Kogi State governor, hosted family members of the late Prince Abubakar Audu, a former governor of Kogi State as part of a “thank you visit.”

According to a statement signed by Onogwu Muhammed, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Bello highlighted that equality, fairness, and justice always come before any other considerations in his decision-making while briefly outlining the procedure that resulted in the selection of Prince Shaibu Audu.

He emphasised the value of harmony and tolerance across the Kogi State’s three senatorial districts and said that tribalism had no place in contemporary politics.

Prince Shaibu, the ministerial nominee, received the support of Bello, who said he is confident that Shaibu will succeed and uphold his father’s legacy by leading the country with honour.

Read also: Tinubu appoints Ngelale spokesman

“This is an opportunity for you to build on your father’s legacy. The joy that accompanied your nomination worldwide must be sustained through how you conduct yourself and lead the people. I have no doubt you will make the nation proud,” the governor stated.

Assuring President Bola Tinubu of the state’s unwavering support for his administration, Bello thanked him for the opportunity.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Barrister Eke Maimunat Audu extended their gratitude to Governor Bello for suggesting Prince Shaibu Abubakar Audu for the ministerial position.

He claimed that they have faith in the minister-designate’s ability to serve Nigeria and the state with distinction.

Prince Kabir Arome Audu said that their late father wanted his legacy of wise leadership and a united Kogi State to live on.

In spite of thousands of eligible candidates from Kogi State, Prince Shaibu was chosen by the governor, giving Audu’s legacy a platform to continue in Nigerian politics.

The governor was praised by Shaibu’s family for personally attending Friday’s National Assembly screening.

Shuaibu has a background as an executive director with Stanbic IBTC. He holds an MBA from the University of Oxford and an MSC in international securities and investment banking from the ICMA centre of Henley Business School, University of Reading.