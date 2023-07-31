Tinubu appoints Ngelale Spokesman

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ajuri Ngelale as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

The new Special Adviser, had served in the immediate past administration as the Senior Special Assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari, on Public Affairs.

The Director of Communications, office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, in a statement, said the President has urged Ngelale to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the new assignment.

With the appointment, Ngelale, will serve as the Official Spokesperson of the President and will also function as the Chairman of the Presidential Communications Team (PCT).

The Rivers State-bred public servant is a critically acclaimed journalist and television broadcast veteran who most recently served the nation as the Senior Special Assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari on Public Affairs from 2019 to 2023.

In October 2022, he was appointed as a Co-Spokesperson of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

He holds dual degrees in both Political Science and History from the University of Kansas (USA) and was at various times a Senior News Correspondent and Anchor with Channels Television; and a Producer, Senior Investigative Journalist and Scroll News Editor with Africa Independent Television (AIT).

His appointment takes immediate effect.