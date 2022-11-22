Enugu: More stakeholders, community leaders back Peter Mbah

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, stakeholders and community leaders have expressed support for Peter Mbah, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu.

Community leaders and political stakeholders converged on the residence of Nana Ogbodo, the PDP campaign spokesman, in Akpugo town over the weekend, according to the statement.

Ogbodo, who is also the chairman of Akpugo Stakeholders Forum, a body that cut across different political parties, professional bodies and pressure groups, said the 12 autonomous communities in Apkugo clan, with five political wards, had no alternative to the PDP.

According to Ogbodo, the opposition parties had never worked for them even when some of their members ran for elections on their platforms.

He appreciated Mbah for running an inclusive policy through the appointments made by the party in its campaign council, which ceded key prominent positions to the Akpugo people.

“You have shown us that you value Akpugo through your appointments in the campaign council, “Ogbodo said.

“You are the only governorship candidate Akpugo people know. We want to assure you we are with you. We will campaign for you and ensure your victory.”

James Aneke, the former military governor of Imo State, and retired Navy officer said the people were eagerly looking forward to the development and infrastructure Mbah’s administration would deliver to the state.

In their separate speeches, Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, the managing director of Enugu State Investment Development Authority; Ikechukwu Obi, the state commissioner for health, and Uwabunkeonye Nnamoko, the local government PDP chairman, said they could vouch for Mbah’s competence and capacity to deliver good governance.

Steve Oruruo, special adviser to the governor on information, said they organised the colourful reception to inform Mbah of their unwavering support, commitment and dedication to the project.

He said that Apkugo town is made up of businessmen and professionals willing to partner with the next government to move the state to loftier heights.

He said: “Our people are businessmen and we want to move with you and partner with your administration to move the state economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion as you promised.

“We have our foot soldiers here and they are ready to do the job. This event was organised to make a categorical statement. We have the intrinsic knowledge of what you can do because you have the qualities to deliver.”