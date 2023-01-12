Entrepreneurship: A/Ibom plans skill acquisition centre

The Akwa Ibom government is set to inaugurate a modern skill acquisition centre to boost entrepreneurship and ensure self-reliance among youths in the state.

Located at the defunct Technical School, Ikot Ada Idem, in Ibiono local government area, about eight kilometres from Uyo, the state capital, the centre will provide courses in ten faculties as well as house facilities for major sports tournaments in the country.

The centre, which sits on 12.8 hectares of land, is expected to accommodate more than 400 students, with facilities to increase the intake of students to 1500 after its inauguration.

Churchill Udoh, a consultant to the project made this known while conducting reporters around the centre, saying that it would also provide accommodation for refresher courses for high network individuals across the country. He said the state government has secured international certification for some of the courses to be offered at the centre.

According to him, the international certification includes the City and Guilds of London in addition to that of the National Board for Technical Education and other relevant trade bodies, including the catering institute of Nigeria.