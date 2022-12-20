NYSC to set up mega skill acquisition centre in South East

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced plans to set up a mega skill acquisition centre in Anambra State to boost the business climate and skills of the youth population in the South-East region and the country at large.

Christy Uba, acting director general of NYSC, expressed willingness of the Scheme to collaborate with Anambra State Government to the Centre. Uba disclosed this when she paid a courtesy visit to the wife of Anambra State Governor, Nonye Soludo at the Government House, Amawbia, Awka.

Responding, the wife of Anambra State Governor, Nonye Soludo congratulated Uba on her appointment as the Acting Director General of the Scheme and equally commended her for the visit.

She further stated that the Skill Acquisition Centres when completed will train about 5,000 youths in different skill sets, enhance their productivity, make them self-reliant and employers of labour.

She assured the NYSC helmsman of adequate security and welfare for Corps members in the State and her determination to continue to support NYSC, as the programme falls under her priority projects targeted at the children, youths and Women.

Earlier, Blessing Iruma, the NYSC coordinator Anambra State, told the Governor’s wife that the acting director general was in the state on her routine tour of orientation camps nationwide, and used the opportunity to thank the government and good people of Anambra State for their support to the Scheme.