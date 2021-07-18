Encore Media celebrates Oladipupo @ 40

Encore Media, an indigenous public relations, brand management and communications service firm has joined several others to celebrate Clement Oladipupo, CEO of LIFEPAGE Group, a Real Estate Investment Company on his 40th birthday today.

Motunrayo Martins-Odagwe, Senior PR Consultant; Encore Media Ltd told BusinessDaySunday that Oladipupo is a well respected wealth creation coach whom she has had the opportunity to work with.

“Clement’s professionalism is second to none. I have seen how he has changed the lives of thousands of people and he remains a mentor to many. Happy 40th birthday sir,” Martins-Odagwe added.

LIFEPAGE Group has successfully created and managed over 23 projects across Africa, with an investment portfolio of deals worth over 20 million dollars.

Clement leads a group of investors and professionals comprising of over 15,000 subscribers and realtors. He also co-founded several other companies within the Construction, software Development, Executive Education, and Agriculture space.

Clement is a global Investor and Wealth Creation & Retention Coach with a career spanning over two decades.

He champions the crusade for the economic emancipation of the average African, through platforms such as the Wealth Creation Summit and the Mega Housing Summit.

Oladipupo, consistently mentors hundreds of individuals on how to create wealth by investing profitably. He is the host of the Gameplan Masterclasses and The Gameplan on Radio which reaches millions of people weekly.

He is an avid reader, an author and has to his credit several published and unpublished works.

He worked and trained at one of the foremost financial service groups in Nigeria, where he rose to become a Branch Manager, Senior Manager and proceeded to become a Regional Vice President.

He trained over 200 of the company’s workforce nationally, during his tenure.

Oladipupo holds an MBAfrom Business School Netherlands.

He is happily married to Omolara, a seasoned Accountant and Mother & Child Therapist. Their union is blessed with children and they make their home in Lagos, Nigeria.