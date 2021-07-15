Townsway Travels set to provide premium services in travel business

To provide bespoke services in Nigeria’s travel and tourism industry, Townsway Travels has opened a state-of-the-art office in Lagos with plans to have a presence in key cities in Nigeria and Ghana in the next few months.

The state-of-art technologically fitted office located on the popular Agindingbi Road, Ikeja Lagos, is strategically placed to provide unparalleled services such as ticketing, student visa, flexible payment plan, negotiation special/discounted corporate airfare, worldwide preferred rate hotel, car rental programmes, among others.

Townsway Travels, which is affiliated with over 100 schools abroad, is also at the forefront of ensuring Nigerian youths get quality education abroad in the areas of sciences and key developmental courses that would help in the advancement of the country.

According to Marian Oluwadare, managing director/chief executive officer, Townsway Travels, the mission of the company is to pursue its endeavours with the highest level of dedication, insight and professionalism, as well as preserving the confidentiality of clients’ affairs at all times.

“Our ambition is to take part in the vision of our clients, excel in the quality of services provided, ensure that the expectations placed on us are at least completely met, if not exceeded, and to bring to bear our extensive knowledge and long-standing experience in the travel market,” she added.

Speaking on the value addition to be provided, Oluwadare revealed that Townsway Travels has deployed state-of-the-art technology in providing ultimate solutions tailored to its clients’ needs. “We have also adopted strategies that will ensure the highest global standard of quality service delivery to our clients”.

On ticketing, the CEO said that the travel company represents all international and local airlines operating in Nigeria in ticketing sales, and it is ranked within the top ten agents for all international carriers in Nigeria.

For student visas, “We provide Education consultancy, by promoting African talents by exposing them to the world, giving them insight on the importance of seeking for more knowledge and skills abroad that can help in redefining and redressing the problem of our Nation,” she said.

Since education is the key to development, she noted that her company has experience in counselling students and securing foreign admissions placement. “Our clients gain access to hundreds of universities and higher education institutions in the UK, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Dubai and Turkey through our direct partnership with several universities and institutions”.

The firm also offers a corporate travel service. By that the firm stated that while business travel management can be difficult, policies to set, cancelled flights to contend with, budgets to balance, it will help businesses control cost on travel expenses.

“We have access to exclusive deals from airlines and hotels. We provide travel support to travellers before, during or after their trip, working to negotiate corporate rates on hotels that companies can use.

“Ultimately handing over your travel programmes to a trusted travel service partner, so you can focus on the bigger picture is a smart way to decrease friction to improve the business traveller experience, encourage growth and better management for your business,” she added.