Emefiele’s bail in jeopardy despite court order — Daudu

In a twist of events, Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria governor, finds himself facing the possibility of re-arrest, even after being granted bail by the court.

His counsel, Joseph Daudu, SAN, raised the alarm on Tuesday, revealing that the Department of State Service (DSS) is determined to take him back into custody.

The court had earlier granted Emefiele bail of N20 million and required one surety of the same amount. The bail was given in response to the DSS’s charges against Emefiele for illegally possessing firearms.

However, the situation took a concerning turn when DSS operatives drove away the vehicle that transported Emefiele to court, seemingly indicating their intention to return him to their detention centre. Daudu informed the court about this plot to re-arrest his client.

Despite meeting the bail conditions, doubts remained about whether Emefiele could go free. The judge requested time to consider the matter while Daudu worked on perfecting the bail conditions.

Adding to the tension, numerous hooded DSS operatives were spotted around the courtroom, raising concerns about Emefiele’s safety and the intense pursuit by the security agency.

As the case unfolds, Emefiele’s fate hangs in the balance, and his legal team strives to ensure his release despite the DSS’s relentless pursuit.