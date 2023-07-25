Emefiele pleads ‘not guilty’ to firearm charges

The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, appeared before a Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday and entered a plea of not guilty to the charges of illegal possession of firearms filed against him by the Ministry of Justice.

As previously reported by Vanguard, Emefiele arrived at the Federal High Court in Lagos to face trial over the alleged possession of firearms.

The embattled head of the apex bank was present in court before the lawyers arrived, ready to defend himself against the two-count charge of possessing a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a license.

More details to follow…