Elegbe, Interswitch boss, bags EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award

It was a red-letter day for Mitchell Elegbe, Edo State-born billionaire, who occupies the position of the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, MD/CEO of African Numero uno digital finance solution provider, Interswitch Limited, as he was recognised for his contributions to the business world through technology.

The over $26-billion-firm, Interswitch, has made easier and seamless revenue collection, tax payment, bill payment like PHCN, DSTV subscription and interbank transfers.

Elegbe, fondly called ‘Mr. cashless’ in cooperate world circles by his admirers for his ingenuity, no doubt, had set the pace towards the much-talked about cashless policy as currently embarked upon by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The trained engineer and philanthropist recently bagged the Ernst & Young (EY) Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2023 West Africa, in the Master’s Entrepreneur Category.

Elegbe, a graduate of Electrical Engineering from the University of Benin, is an alumnus of the Global CEO Programme organised by IESE Business School, The Wharton School, and China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) for senior executives of organisations.

Interswitch is a leading African integrated payments and digital commerce platform company headquartered in Lagos. Founded in 2002 in Nigeria, as a transaction switching and processing company with national focus, Interswitch progressively evolved to incorporate consumer financial services with the successive launches of Quickteller, a retail payments ecosystem linking merchants and billers with consumers, as well as Verve, a homegrown, EMV-certified payments card scheme.