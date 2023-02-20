Elections: Umahi talks tough on attacks, killings in Ebonyi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has expressed worry over the incessant attacks and killings in the state by political thugs, warning those involved to desist from such unlawful and heinous acts.

Umahi gave the warning on Sunday in Abakaliki during a state wide Fasting and Prayer Service held by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and widows.

The programme, in conjunction with Ebonyi State Government at the Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre in Abakaliki, was to pray towards the conduct of peaceful elections.

The governor decried the growing spate of political violence in various communities, saying he would consider banning commercial motorcycle operations in the state.

Umahi noted that there was need for security agencies to be furnishing the government with information in its effort to check instances of security breaches for action.

According to him, all hands must be on deck, by council chairmen, traditional rulers and the residents to move Ebonyi forward by ensuring lasting peace and stability in the state.

“I have learnt that most of the killings are being carried out by motorcycle operators.

“Well, for this, I may consider the banning of motorcycle anywhere in the state until after election,” the governor said.

On cash crunch, he urged security agencies to ensure safety of customers and the financial institutions.

Earlier, Abraham Nwali, the senior special assistant to the governor on religious and welfare matters, said there was a need for fasting and prayers for successful, peaceful and credible elections in the country.