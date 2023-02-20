2023 election: Vote candidates of your choice, eschew violence – Ibadan group advises indigenes

Ibadan Mega Voice (IMV), a body of Ibadan indigenes who are into media practice, on Sunday called on all indigenous people of Ibadan to shun violence while they troop out in large number to vote for candidates of their choice in the forthcoming presidential and National Assembly elections.

The IMV enjoined indigenes and residents of Ibadan to rely on the assurances of the government not to entertain any fear on the day of election as it promised to make security agencies be on ground to ensure safety of lives and property across the country.

In a statement issued and signed by Kola Olomide, president of Ibadan Mega Voice, urged all and sundry to come out and perform their civic responsibility without any fear of molestation or intimidation, stressing that whoever fails to vote lacks the moral ground to criticise non-performing government.

He however, admonished politicians to play the game according to the rules, adding that any aggrieved individual who feels unsatisfied with the outcome of the election should exercise his or her rights by taking advantage of the judiciary without causing any public unrest and societal disturbance.

Olomide also used the opportunity to call on the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), election observers, security agencies, party loyalists, politicians’ supporters, journalists and other stakeholders to discharge their duties without favouritism to any political party.

The IMV President enjoined them not to set the country ablaze through their selfish interests, adding that they should remember that there is no other country they can call their own, except Nigeria.

“It is yet another transition time in the history of our nascent democracy and the onus is on us to ensure free, fair and credible elections across board.

“May God forbid, if there is crisis in Nigeria, which other African country can contain us? The almighty UK and the US only think about their citizens first. It is important to appeal to all election stakeholders not to turn us and our future generations to refugees in foreign lands.

“Judiciary is there as the last hope of the masses, if anyone feels cheated, let the fellow use the instrumentality of the judiciary to redeem his or her mandate.

“We also urge the judiciary to continue to uphold the pillars of democracy by ensuring quick dispensation of judgment that is devoid of injustice, as they say justice delayed is justice denied. Our judges should fear God in their dealings and remember that only God is the Supreme Judge,” Olomide stated.

Olomide also admonished parents and guardians to warn their children and wards not to make themselves instruments of destruction in the hands of desperate politicians whose children are schooling abroad.

He also called on all journalists, broadcasters, on-air personalities, online journalists, bloggers, radio and television workers and other media professionals to think about Nigeria before dishing out any information. He urged them to observe accuracy, fairness and balance in their reportage, adding that they should avoid misinformation, fake news and unverified news.