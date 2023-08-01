El-Rufai, Umahi, 12 others face Senate ministerial screening

The ex-governors of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) as well as 12 other ministerial nominees will be screened by the Senate today.

Presidential Spokesman, Dele Alake; Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Lateef Fagbemi will also be screened by the red chamber, the floor of the Senate.

Other to undergo screening are:

Olawale Edun (Ogun); Ahmed Musa Dangiwa (Katsina) Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji (Enugu); Stella Erhuvwuoghene Okotete (Delta); Mr. Adekola Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo); Muhammad Idris (Niger); Professor Ali Pate Bauchi; Doris Anite Uzoka (Imo); Lateef Fagbemi SAN (Kwara); Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo Akwa (Ibom); Barr Hannatu Musawa (Katsina).

This was announced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the opening of plenary as business of the day, after voice and procedurings of Monday work.

The Senate had on Monday screened 14 of the 28-man ministerial nominees forwarded by President Bola Tinubu last Thursday.