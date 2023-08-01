Ministerial nominee list: Edun, El-Rufai, Pate, others face screening committee

The Senate Committee screening of ministerial nominees will continue today (Tuesday). Top of the list of those billed to be screened today is Wale Edun, Nasir El-Rufia, Muhammad Pate among others.

Who is Wale Edun?

Wale Edun is a Nigerian economist and businessman. He has held various prominent positions in both the private and public sectors in Nigeria.

Edun served as the Minister of State for Finance during the administration of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo. He played a significant role in the economic policies and financial management of the country during his tenure.

Apart from his governmental roles, he has also had a successful career in the private sector. He has been involved in the financial industry and held executive positions in various companies.

Nasir El-Rufai

Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai is a Nigerian politician and public servant. He has held several significant positions in both the public and private sectors in Nigeria since he was 23 years old.

Nasir el-Rufai was born on February 16, 1960, in Daudawa, Faskari Local Government Area, Katsina State, Nigeria. He is a graduate of Quantity Surveying from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and has a master’s degree in Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School, USA.

El-Rufai served as the Governor of Kaduna State, Nigeria, for eight years (May 29, 2015 – May 29, 2023).

Before becoming governor, he served as the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) in Nigeria from 1999 to 2003, where he played a key role in implementing the privatisation policy of the government.

In addition, he served as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from 2003 to 2007 during the presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo. His tenure as FCT Minister was marked by various reforms and development projects in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria.

