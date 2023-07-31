Nyesom Wike cleared for ministerial role by Senate

The Nigerian Senate has cleared Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers State, for a ministerial role. The decision came on Monday after Wike presented his Curriculum Vitae and highlighted his achievements as governor.

During the screening process, Barinada Mpigi, senator representing Rivers State, endorsed Wike, describing him as the state’s best leader and role model.

Impressed by Wike’s track record, Senator Mpigi urged the senators to allow him to “take a bow and go,” emphasising that Wike’s resume couldn’t fully encompass the magnitude of his contributions to his state.

In a subsequent exchange, Godswill Akpabio, Senate President, granted Wike’s request to take a bow, acknowledging his outstanding work and dedication to the state during his tenure as governor.

Earlier in the session, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau also expressed admiration for Wike’s achievements, praising the transformative impact of his projects in his state. Barau inquired whether Wike could replicate the same level of excellence on a national scale if confirmed as a Minister.

The screening process was witnessed by a large audience, including a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who shared a video of the event. In the video, Wike arrived at the National Assembly complex accompanied by his wife.

Wike, expressing his deep passion for serving Nigeria, accepted the ministerial nomination, vowing to continue his dedicated service to the country.