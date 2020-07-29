Eid-El Kabir: Ikpeazu urges Muslims to reflect on the message of sacrifice

Meanwhile, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has sent a message of goodwill to the Moslem Community in the State as they prepare to commemorate the Eid-El Kabir.

Governor Ikpeazu in a press statement, signed by Onyebuchi Ememanka, his chief press secretary, urged the Moslem Ummah in the State, to reflect deeply on the message of sacrifice, which the Eid-El Kabir signifies and use the opportunity to pray for the peace and progress of Abia State and the Nigerian nations.

He used the opportunity to express his appreciation to the Moslem Community in the State for their commitment to peace and good neighborliness, assuring that this administration is committed to the provision of an enabling environment which will allow adherents of all peaceful faiths to practice their religion.

In the words of the Governor, “even as you celebrate the Sallah holidays, please remember that COVID-19 remains a global challenge. Many of our compatriots get infected on a daily basis as can be seen from statistics from the NCDC. I, therefore, urge you all to celebrate responsibly and observe in full, all the protocols as advised by relevant health authorities”.

The Governor, on behalf of his family, Government, and People of Abia State wished Abia Moslems a happy and COVID free celebration.