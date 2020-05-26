Efugo Farms Sustain Production and Market Value with Their Customers

Since the inception of COVID-19, the World Health Organisation has emphasized the need for people to boost their immune systems by eating right. It has also increased the demand for newly harvested farm products and a more hygienic form of dried food. In addition to the drastic change to healthy eating habits, the global economy of commerce has also adopted newer and more digital ways of doing business. Many business owners have embraced diverse business strategies to keep their organizations afloat to survive the unexpected heatwave caused by the pandemic. A typical example of such businesses that have created a dynamic way of reaching out to its customers is Efugo Farms, with the launch of their dried Catfish products in hygienic packs.

Efugo Farms is a NAFDAC certified agricultural company based in Kuje, Abuja. They specialize in fish and poultry farming and large scale sale of these products to restaurants and hotels. Some of the products produced by them include dried and fresh catfish, live and frozen chickens and Vegetables. They are farmers who take great pride in the quality and efficient production of their products. As a way to sustain their production and market value with their customers, they began the production of packaged dried Catfish.

These dried Catfishes are put in hygienic packs to protect their customers from health hazards at this period. Efugo Farms is not left behind in the adoption of safer and new strategies to reach out to its customers as businesses are adopting different methods to cope with the pandemic. “Nigeria has seen several products move from unhygienic display and sales on roadsides to the supermarket shelves. That is why the company is very conscious of production processes and ensures a consistent level of high-quality products”. Owuno Ogbeh, CEO of Efugo Farms, made this statement while addressing press personnel in Abuja.

While on the current global pandemic and the challenges posed to businesses, he mentioned that the pandemic situation forced his farm to adopt more of a retail strategy. “We sold a lot of our fresh fish products to hotels and restaurants, which are all currently closed. With our new products, we are working with distributors and stockists across the country, and we are pleased to be able to deliver our premium quality to customers at home “. He further mentioned that his products are available in many supermarkets in the Abuja area as they also plan to spread distribution across the country.