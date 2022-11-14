Education to enjoy second-largest allocation in Oyo’s 2023 budget – Adeniran

Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, has affirmed that education has the second largest allocation in the proposed 2023 budget presented by Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State.

Adeniran disclosed that with a budget of fifty-eight billion, two hundred and thirteen million, nine hundred and eighty-one thousand, two hundred and sixty-seven naira, eighty-seven kobo (N58,213,981,267.87), the government has recorded an unprecedented affection for education.

According to him, Governor Makinde has maintained an unbroken record of allocating huge funds for the overhaul of the sector, especially the basic education sub-sector, which he supervises.

“Governor Makinde’s record of allocating funds for education conforms to UNESCO standards of 15-20 percent of the budget. In fact, this time, education is 18.78 percent of the total budget proposal,” Adeniran said.

Speaking on a live programme on the state’s broadcasting station on Friday, Adeniran lauded the Seyi Makinde-led administration, which has consistently maintained an 18-22 percent budgetary allocation.

Read also: Schools in Nigeria under water as flood ravages communities

He insisted that the priority given to education has helped the state to ensure regular payment of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) counterpart funding and received matching grants, which have enabled the execution of numerous projects in the education sector.

“Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (Oyo SUBEB), has so far completed over 56 model schools and constructed and renovated over 700 classroom blocks across the state, among other projects,” he affirmed.

He appealed to residents of the state to re-elect Governor Makinde for a second term, saying his efforts to make Oyo better could be actualised with continuity.