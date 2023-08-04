Edo trains over 5000 workers on public service skills

Edo State Government has said it has so far trained over 5000 civil and public servants in the state on the necessary public service skills.

Precious Ajoonu, director general, John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA), made the disclosure at a press briefing to reel out activities lined up for the commissioning of the institution slated for August 12, 2023.

Ajoonu said that the state government’s target was to train not less than 10,000 staff before the end of the year.

While noting that the centre is not like the traditional school, she listed skills obtainable in the institution to include public service fundamentals, public service technical writing, public policy analysis, and evaluation, introduction to project management, digital skills, anticorruption and contract, and consultancy management.

She also added that the academy was positioned to bridge the human capability gaps in the service and ensure that the Edo State public service continuously possesses the required human and service delivery capabilities to achieve the state government’s aspirations.

Ajoonu, who said the aim of the centre was to be the preferred centre for public sector knowledge in Nigeria, explained that there were over 120 courses in the academy.

“The academy is open to everybody who wants to learn the role of public service. It is also open to other institutions. We are more focused on passing knowledge than certificate,” she said.

The JOOPSA Director-General, who explained that the academy was established by law, expressed the optimism that in the next 10 years, the state civil/public service would be the place to beat in the country.

“The academy’s scope and vision extends beyond Edo State. The plan is to position JOOPSA as the destination public service training brand in sub-Saharan Africa, over the next 10 years. “As we embark on this journey to empower and equip our public servants with the necessary skills, knowledge and abilities, we believe that JOOPSA will play a pivotal role in driving positive change and fostering a culture of excellence in public service,” she added.

Ajoonu further explained that the centre was established by the state government with a strategic intent to foster accelerated human capital development within the State Public Service.

She said that the centre was thoughtfully designed and equipped with modern facilities, which include classrooms, an amphitheater, a library, a sickbay, and tech labs.