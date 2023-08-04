Tinubu seeks Senate’s support on action plan for Niger Republic

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate seeking support for Nigeria’s military intervention in Niger.

The letter which was read at plenary by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio also demanded a total blockade of the sea and air routes to the country following the military coup.

Tinubu’s request followed the political face-off in Niger Republic that culminated in the overthrow of the country’s president.

The request read: “ECOWAS under my leadership condemned the coup in its entirety and resolved to seek the return of the democratically elected government. In a bid to restore peace, ECOWAS convened a meeting and came out with a communique.

1. Closure and monitoring of all land borders with Niger Republic and reactivating the border drilling exercise.

2. Cutting off the electricity supply to Niger Republic

3. Mobilising international support for the implementation of the provisions of the ECOWAS communique

4. Preventing the operation of commercial and special flights into and from Niger Republic

5. Blockade of goods in transit to Niger especially from Lagos and eastern seaports

6. Embarking on sensitization of Nigerians and Nigerians on the imperative of these actions, particularly via social media

7. Military build-up and deployment of personnel for military intervention to enforce compliance of the military junta in Niger should they remain recalcitrant.

The military overthrew the democratically elected government in Niger Republic a few weeks ago.

It also seized assets of all politically exposed and senior persons of the government of Niger in the country based on the ECOWAS resolution.

