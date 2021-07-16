Edo traffic agency to enforce colour code for taxis

Edo State Traffic Management Agency (EDSTMA) has concluded plans to ensure strict enforcement of the yellow and red colour code for commercial taxi operators in the state.

Dennis Oloriegbe, managing director of EDSTMA, in a statement issued to journalists on Thursday in Benin City, said the agency is undertaking the exercise in compliance with the law and order guiding the operation of commercial vehicles in the state.

Oloriegbe cautioned that any intra-state commercial vehicle that breaches the directive would be impounded on sight and painted with the right colour code before release.

Part of the statement reads, “EDSTMA hereby reiterates Edo State government’s existing directives on the use of unauthorized colour code of all intra-state commercial vehicles within Benin metropolis except for vehicles painted with authorised colour code, yellow and red.”