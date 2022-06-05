Edo serves abatement notices to environmental law violators

The Edo State government has commenced the serving of abatement notices to violators who do not comply with healthy environmental practices.

Jonathan Lawani, Commissioner for environment and sustainability, said a four-day ultimatum was issued and if at the expiration, the violators do not comply, they would be served court summons and prosecuted according to extant environmental laws.

Speaking during a cleanup exercise in some parts of the Benin metropolis at the weekend, Lawani noted that the government would sustain compliance and enforcement of all environmental laws, adding that there is the need for residents to clear their surroundings to avoid blocked drains and the menace of erosion.

Read also: RIF Trust opens new office to mark Nigeria’s first anniversary

“The state is serving abatement notices to violators of extant laws on environmental sanitation,” Lawani said.

He, therefore, called for the support and participation of all residents and other stakeholders to achieve the government’s plan for a cleaner and greener environment in the state.

He said the state government through the ministry of environment and sustainability and the Edo State Waste Management Board (ESWMB) have intensified ongoing clean-up exercise across the state to rid Edo of dirt and debris.

He advised that as the rain intensifies, residents must clear the grasses in and around their premises, desilt drains regularly and dispose of waste properly.