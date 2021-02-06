Edo primary school teachers call off 19-day strike

The leadership of the Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) on Friday suspended its 19-day strike action.

A statement signed by Pius Okhueleigbe and Moni Mike, the state chairman and assistant secretary-general, respectively, said the suspension of the indefinite strike which began on Monday, January 18, 2021 was made possible by the national leadership of the union.

The union urged all heads of public primary schools and teachers in the state to resume work on Monday, February 8.

The NUT also urged the state government to take advantage of the opportunity to urgently meet the 10-point demands of the union so as to restore hope and confidence between the government and the union.

It advised that any form of victimisation against union leaders and members should be promptly reported to the union for necessary action.

While appreciating the entire members of the union in the state for their unprecedented solidarity and sustenance of the strike action for the past 19 days, it, however, passed a vote of confidence in the state and branch leadership of the union and its affiliates.

The union leaders also appreciated the genuine efforts of the national leadership, members of Edo State government transition committee, NUT Edo State wing elders’ council, Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Edo State office, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Edo State Council, among others aimed at having the issues resolved amicably.

Resumption of second term academic activities in public primary schools earlier fixed for February 1 was disrupted due to the NUT strike.