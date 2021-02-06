Edo police seeks vigilance groups’ support to address manpower shortage

The Edo State Police Command on Friday said it would engage the services of vigilante groups and hunters to bridge the gap created by the shortage of manpower in policing the state.

Edo Commissioner of Police Phillip Ogbadu stated this during the maiden media briefing in Benin City.

Ogbadu said the collaboration with community members, including vigilance groups, hunters would help to prevent crime and ensure a secure and stable environment for economic progress.

While noting that the command is faced with various crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism, he reassured Edo residents that the command has adopted due diligence system of administration, robust tactical operations to ensure cases are properly investigated and prosecuted.

The police boss emphasised that they will continue to work towards boosting the morale of its personnel, improve their performance and build public confidence with a view to getting credible information that will aid policing across the state.

He said the command has visited all security agencies to foster interagency collaboration so as to beef up the security of lives and property in the state.

Ogbadu added that 71 suspects were arrested for various crimes in the past three weeks.

He gave the breakdown to include cultism (26), armed robbery (17), kidnapping (11), ritualists (3), murder (6), possession of firearm (5), assault (2) and rapist (1).

He explained that the concept of community policing as adopted by the Inspector General of Police is being injected in policing the state.

The police commissioner disclosed that strategic stakeholders are being carried along to play security advisory roles while the support of the people is critical for effective policing of communities.

“I therefore crave the indulgence of the government and people of the state for unflinching cooperation and support in all areas of human endeavour in order to serve Edo State better.

“The public, landlords, agents, traditional rulers, park operators and opinion leaders to be sensitive and responsive to new faces seen within their community,” he said.