Edo partner foundation to domesticate National Health Act

The Edo State government on Friday said it was collaborating with the Health Reform Foundation of Nigeria (HERFON) to guarantee the success of the National Health Act (NHAct) in the state.

Obehi Akoria, the commissioner for health, said the domestication of the Act was part of the state’s health reforms and would provide legal support for the many initiatives being introduced by Governor Godwin Obaseki to develop the health care delivery system.

Akoria made the remarks in Benin City while addressing participants at a workshop organised by the state government in partnership with HERFON for stakeholders towards the implementation of the Act aimed at improving health care delivery in Edo State.

The commissioner, who expressed appreciation to the health reform foundation for its efforts, said it was the responsibility of the government to create legislation that permits safe health practices.

She, therefore, urged public and private medical practitioners in the state to unite and see themselves as an entity to support the review process and ensure a comprehensive Act that will address the urgent needs in medical practice, which will ultimately have an impact on the standard of healthcare provided to Edo residents.

“The ministry seeks not to exclude any professional but aims at the inclusion of all stakeholders to achieve the ultimate goal of excellent medical service delivery in the state.

“The Act is for the good of all. Edo is leading on many fronts in this country. The problem in the nation’s health sector can be solved by using the example of Edo state, “Akoria said.

Opeyemi Adeosun, program manager of HERFON, on his part, said that the domestication of NHAct is aimed at establishing legal requirements for health service delivery in the state while establishing a framework for controlling, regulating, and promoting health.

“If the legislation is put into effect, it will redesign how standards are defined and regulated for all medical services being provided in the state,” Adeosun said.

The programme manager commended the state government for its commitment towards raising the standards of health service delivery in the state.

Some of the participants at the event include heads and representatives of religious organisations and representatives of the associations and councils of medical practitioners in the state.