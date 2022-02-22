Edo earmarks 60% of N2bn MSMEs fund to women empowerment

Betsy Obaseki, the Edo State First Lady, on Tuesday said 60 percent of the recently-launched Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) development fund worth N2billion would be allocated to women empowerment.

Obaseki said the development fund was a contribution from the Bank of Industry (BOI) and Edo state government.

She spoke at a day policy dialogue on women’s economic empowerment intervention and programming in Edo state, organised by Partnership for Advancing Women in Economic Development (PAWED) advocacy coalition in collaboration with Development Research Project Centre (DRPC) in Benin City.

The first lady, represented by Ukinebo Dare, managing director, Edojobs, assured of the state government’s readiness and commitment to prioritise women’s economic empowerment and development through various interventions targeted at improving their livelihoods.

Read also: GIZ, LSETF deepen MSMEs capacity to expand

“We want to let the women know of the N2 billion fund for businesses in Edo state. Out of which, 60 percent of the fund has been set aside for women,” Obaseki said.

Vivian Evbotokhai, coordinator of Edo State PAWED advocacy coalition, said the state government is leading in investment in women’s economic empowerment, urging women in Edo to be more industrious and supportive of the state government.

Evbotokhai said the project is aimed at pushing for the Edo state government to fulfill its commitments for women’s economic empowerment.

She noted that the PAWED advocacy coalition and dRPC has a responsibility to establish a platform for productive and continuous interface between the Edo state women’s economic collectives and women’s empowerment related-MDAs.