GIZ, LSETF deepen MSMEs capacity to expand

In a bid to create more jobs in Africa’s biggest economy, the German Agency for International Corporation (GIZ) – SEDIN programme has collaborated with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) to deepen the capacity of MSME operators to enable them to scale.

The Pro-poor Growth Promotion Employment in Nigeria – SEDIN is working with MSME support and microfinance agencies in partner states to improve the employment and income situation of small businesses.

Akinropo Omoware, head of policy and strategy unit, GIZ-SEDIN said the programme is providing general support to MSMEs and is particular about enhancing their access to finance for growth and employment promotion.

“As part of this, SEDIN is partnering with LSETF to organized the peer learning event in Lagos to strengthen the capacity of partner states MSMEs and Microfinance agencies for effective service delivery and better impact on job,” said Omoware during the two-day peer learning event.

He said that one of the objectives of the workshop is to provide an opportunity for exchange and peer learning among the partner states’ MSMEs and microfinance agencies.

This, he said, would deepen the knowledge and capacity on innovative approaches for delivering MSME support and microfinance service to MSMEs, especially in the COVID-19 era.

Other objectives, according to him, include increasing the orientation of the MSME and microfinance agencies on the core expectation of their mandate in line with global best practices and particularly the expected impact of their mandate on MSME growth and job creation.

“In addition, the programme is facilitating local economic development, strengthening selected value chains, fostering economic literacy and entrepreneurship competence for start-ups and existing businesses.

“The specific needs of women are considered in all fields of action. The target groups of SEDIN are the owners and employees of MSMEs and members of other economically active low-income households,” he said.

Speaking also, Teju Abisoye, executive secretary, LSETF said the collaboration entailed evolving strategies and structures that could help build sustainable businesses in different states.

“We are not just doing this in the name of making our governments look good. If we lay the right structures and we build businesses we will be affecting lives and creating jobs, we will be reducing insecurity, and poverty,” Abisoye said.

“We will also be giving the people the opportunity to send their children to school,” she further said.