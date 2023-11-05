Edo 2024: Godfathers deprived me of becoming governor in last 20 years — Imansuangbon

Kenneth Imansuangbon, a Labour Party aspirant for the 2024 governorship election in Edo State, at the weekend said that godfathers were the reasons he had not become governor of the state in the last 20 years.

Imansuangbon made the remarks at interview with newsmen in Benin City.

He, however, expressed confident that with the calibre of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the party during the February 25, election and that coupled with free and fair primary election, he was sure of clinching the party’s governorship election.

He prayed that ‘demons” will not invade the party to deny him the ticket this time around.

“The Edo people have been with me but the godfathers have said no since 2003. But this time with Mr. Peter Obi, I hope for free and fair primary election. If I get free and fair primary it is over for the other two major political parties,” he said.

The Labour Party governorship candidate hopeful noted that the only way to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was for the party to give him the ticket.

He said that the people of the state are with him more than with other aspirant.

He also said that he was bringing on board passion, experience, capacity, love, doggedness and consistency in 20 on the table.

According to him, “Nobody has my records among the other aspirants, my acceptability, reach and love to the people of the state. Edo people know who love them and I equally know them. Since 2003, I have shown my love to Edo people.

“How have they affected education, feeding, security, family, among others? I have consistently done all these. I pray that in Labour Party demons will not enter them to deny me the ticket. If they give me the ticket it is over for the APC and PDP.

“The only way to check Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Godwin Obaseki is the people. There is no other way.The only strength I have are the people and God Almighty.

“The people know those who love them. I have showed love, passion, capacity and I have given everything to the people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sergius Ogun, the immediate past lawmaker who represented Esan North East/Esan South East Federal Constituency in the National Assembly has indicated his interest to contest for the 2024 Edo State governorship election.

Ogun, who said that he was still a member of the People’s Democratic Party informed that he was among the first politicians to be Obidient in the country.

“It is true that I am aspiring for the 2024 governorship in Edo State.

For now, I am in PDP.

“Don’t forget that we were one of the first Obidients in this country. In June 2022 when Peter Obi left PDP to Labour Party. Some of us felt that what was done to him was not fair. And, we said clearly we are Obidients and that has been the case,” he said.