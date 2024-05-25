Kano: Atiku alleges breach of peace, constitution against FG

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria, has condemned the deployment of soldiers to Kano municipal in the tussle over the throne of the ancient city, saying that the action was a breach of the 1999 Constitution as Amended. Atiku noted that the Federal Government action could upset the peace and security of the state, if nothing is done.

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election stated this in a statement signed by Paul Ibe, his Media Adviser on Saturday.

The Kano State House of Assembly (KSHA) Thursday passed the amended Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Bill 2024 in consonance with the provision of Section 4 of the constitution 1999 as Amended whereas the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf subsequently signed into law the said bill.

The law, therefore, repealed the 2019 version which balkanized the ancient Kano Emirate into five.

Subsequently, in consultation with the Kingmakers of Kano, Governor Abba reappointed Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano State and accordingly handed him a letter of appointment.

However, in the statement, Atiku pointed out that if for any reason, law and order breaks down in Kano State, particularly Kano Municipal, the Federal Government should be held responsible.

According to the statement, “It is surprising that in the early hours of today, exactly at about 5:30 am the former Emir of Kano, His Majesty Aminu Ado Bayero backed by Federal might made their way into the Nasarawa Palace of the Kano Emirate while the reappointed Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II was at the Gidan Dabo, which is the main residence of the Emir of Kano.

“In this wise, the former Emir could not have made his way into the Nasarawa Palace without the support of the Federal Government having done so with the support of the Army and other security personnel in his company. The deployment of soldiers in extra constitutional matters such as this undermines the integrity of the Nigerian military.

“We need to remind the Tinubu administration that Kano State is known for peace and harmony spanning thousands of years and any attempt to destablise the peace of the Land of Commerce shall be resisted.

“We wish to state unequivocally that if for any reason, law and order breaks down in Kano State, particularly Kano Municipal, the Federal Government should be held responsible as the act of providing security cover to the former Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero to come back to Kano is an invitation to anarchy.

“The Federal Government does not have the jurisdiction to interfere in the internal affairs of any State in Nigeria in the spirit of true federalism as enshrined in Section 2(1) and (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and the dichotomy provided by the Exclusive and Residual List therein respectively”.

Sanusi II was dethroned on 9th March, 2020 by the Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration.