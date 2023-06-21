Edo 2024: Imansuangbon receives LP membership card, vows to end godfatherism

Kenneth Imansuangbon, former Edo State governorship aspirant who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2020, on Wednesday, vowed to withstand any political gladiator that would hinder his aspiration ahead of the 2024 governorship election in the state.

Imansuangbon, who spoke after receiving his membership card from the Labour Party (LP) in Benin City, noted that the period of godfatherism is over, and it is time for the ordinary people to decide who will succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2024.

The governorship hopeful, while recalling his sojourn to govern Edo State in the past 20 years, said “I pray that LP will get it right, and if they do get it right and give me the ticket, Obaseki and Oshiomhole should know that their game is up. When I say their game is up, I mean it is over.

Read also: Youth innovations can unlock $443m for Ekiti State- Experts

“Any Edo man is one of the finest species created by God under heavens. Now, my eyes are now opened, I have decided to take my case in 2024 to God Almighty and to Edo people. I do not want to put my case in the hands of godfathers anymore. I am tired of the oppression of godfathers, I am tired of the pain of godfathers, I am tired of the godfathers’ deception and tricks. I want to take my faith and my destiny and put it into God’s hands as well as the hands of the people of Edo State.

“With God and Edo people, my 2024 is sure. So, I am not bothered what the godfathers are planning, I am bothered about where they have failed us in the past. I am bothered about the resolution of the people. The people will be on my side; hence the people are on my side, God is on my side.

“I have decided to go to the people’s party which is the Labour Party and the ‘Obidient’ family. Let the people decide, let the people lead, let the people show the way, let the people’s voice count. We can no longer allow one man out of 5million people to decide our fate. It is not going to happen in 2024,” Imansuangbon said.

Others who received the membership card include Andrew Emwanta, former Edo State commissioner; Amen Ogbemudia.