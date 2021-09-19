ECCIMA announces 33rd trade Fair with insurance cover for participants

Enugu Chamber of commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) has announced that the 33rd Enugu International Trade Fair will commence from March 25 to April 4, 2022 at the trade fair permanent site along Enugu- 9th mile express way.

Announcing the date to journalists in the chamber’s headquarter in Enugu, the 1st Deputy president of ECCIMA, Jasper Nduagwuike who represented the president Emeka Nwandu said that the Chamber decided to start the marketing of the fair early to enable it make some necessary changes, re- strategies and create a better environment for the exhibitioners to be more comfortable in both displaying of their goods and interactions

The president used the occasion to announce that the Chamber would ensure the trade fair would be fully insured so that the participants and people coming will have assurance that they are well protected in case of any mishaps during the Fair.

“It is our belief that this will encourage more people to come. We are expecting up to 250 participants and the fact that we are starting this time underscores the belief that we are going to have more participants this time and we are depending on the media to assist us move it forward to the people” he said.

He emphasised that they are poised to do a lot of changes at the permanent site, increase the number of exhibition tents, and put up some new structures to ensure comfort for the participants.

He promised that the coming fair would be better organised and attract more participants than the ones held previously which he said was disrupted by the COVID-19 Pandemic, hoping that by the time of hosting the events, a lot of people must have been vaccinated and people would be all ready to participate.

He also said that the Chamber would also organise an agriculture fair in October as a preamble to the international fair and “we are of the opinion that a number of participants who have been showing interest in what is happening in Enugu would be around” he noted.

He however lamented that the poor road network, electricity supply and non-functional international airport may be challenging and appealed to the federal government and the five Easter governors to pull resources and ensure some of these challenges affecting the business environment in the zone are addressed.

“The chamber has continued to hammer on infrastructure not only in the state but other parts of the country. Enugu is hosting the fair on behalf of Nigeria, we have been engaging with the ministry and we have hope they will do something.

“We feel that with the quantum of business and manufacturing going on in the South East, it deserves a functional International Airport if we have to tell ourselves the truth. The South East deserves a functional airport. Close to 50 percent of goods that come into Lagos airport, come from Onitsha and Nnewi. So, why put the people through this stress of going to Lagos if you want to go out of the country?

“We will do our advocacy that the Enugu international airport will be functional, allowing foreign flights to come to Enugu. It will help to bring down the problems we experience in the south east.”