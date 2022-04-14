Easter: NSCDC deploys 2,700 officers in Osun, Ondo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has deployed 1,200 and 1,500 officers respectively in Osun and Ondo States to ensure security during the Easter celebration.

In Osun, Emmanuel Ocheja, the NSCDC state commandant, through the command’s public relations officer, Atanda Olabisi said officers and men of the corps had already been deployed on main routes around the state, while patrol teams and surveillance squads will provide security at public areas and recreation facilities throughout the celebrations.

Ocheja urged members of the public to be restrained in their celebrations, stating that staff will conduct themselves professionally while performing their responsibilities, just as he reassured the public that the troops will be civil and courteous while protecting the safety of people and property.

In Ondo, the NSCDC said that it had deployed 1,500 personnel across the state to beef up security in order to ensure a peaceful Easter celebration in the state.

The NSCDC in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure by the command spokesperson, Daniel Aidamenbor, however, assured the good people of the state of adequate security before, during and after Easter.