Insecurity: Obasanjo, Abdulsami, Jonathan, others meet Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned a meeting of the Council of State over the intractable security and economic challenges facing the country.

The Council which is a body made up of past Presidents and Heads of States, advices the President on issues bothering on security, amongst others.

BusinessDay checks revealed that the current issue of insecurity is top on the agenda of the meeting.

The current security situation had on Tuesday forced the Northern Elders Forum to issues a statement asking the President to resign.

The Council which advices the President on the maintenance of public order within the Federation or any part thereof and on such other matters as the President may direct, is expected to review current strategies of the government on security.

The Council is also expected to discuss the forth coming National population census and compilation, even as the President is expected to brief the Council on preparations for the 2023 general elections.

Part of the responsibility of the body is to also advice the president on issues of prerogative of mercy.

Others include the award of Nigeria’s national honors, and matter affecting the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC)

The body also advices the President on issues affecting the National Judicial Council (including the appointment of the members, other than ex-officio members of that Council, the National Population Commission (including the appointment of members of that Commission).

The meeting which is chaired by the President, is also being attended by serving and former Chief Justices of Nigeria, the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The meeting is also being attended by Governors and the Attorney General and Minister of a Justice.