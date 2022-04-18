Easter: Abiru greets Christians, calls for unity, tolerance

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries and the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, has sent his greetings to Christians on this year’s Easter celebrations and called for unity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

The Lagos East Senator urged Nigerians not to get weary in the face of the unprecedented security and other challenges confronting the nation adding that there is power in the collective will of the people as they support the government in tackling the challenges.

Abiru said in an Easter message that, “The life and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ remains a key foundation of the Christian faith, and a seal of hope for believers.

“This solemn commemoration of the Lord Jesus Christ’s death and glorious resurrection should renew our resolve to live in harmony and show tolerance to people of other faiths.

“As the Holy Scripture instructs us to ‘Follow peace with all men…’, I enjoin our Christian brothers and sisters in Lagos East Senatorial District to strengthen the cord of unity and eschew all divisive tendencies that further reveal our national fault lines.

“As we celebrate the death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ, I urge that we should remember our dear nation, Nigeria in prayers.

“The insecurity, socio-economic challenges are indeed daunting but we should not throw our hands up in despair. We should continue to give necessary support to the nation’s leadership and collectively seek the face of God over these protracted challenges. I wish you blissful Easter celebrations.”