Dufil moves to advance creative skills among Nigerian children

…Rewards winners of Indomie ‘Team Yourself Up’

Dufil Prima Foods, manufacturer of Indomie Instant Noodles, has created a platform that enables young ones to express their creative talents and abilities in line with its strategy to support the development of creative skills among Nigerian children.

The platform, which is made possible by the Indomie Fan Club initiative, encourages children to not only learn how to tell their stories through creative works of art but also allows them to showcase their creative abilities.

Launched in 2015, the Indomie Fan Club ‘Team Yourself Up’ competition has recorded 368,324 artistic masterpieces made with Indomie wrappers, cartons or both. This year alone, the competition received over 70,000 entries.

Speaking in Lagos at the conclusion of the Indomie Fan Club ‘Team Yourself Up’ Competition Season 8, Faith Joshua, national coordinator of Indomie Fan Club, said the competition is one of the many ways through which the brand engages thousands of kids and provides a fun platform for them to express their creative talents and abilities.

According to Joshua, the entries received for the competition displayed the height of artistry and creativity ever displayed by kids with over 70,000 entries for this edition.

“Beyond just winning prizes, the Indomie Fan Club Team Up Yourself Competition is designed to instil the habit of creativity in children,” she said.

She described the Indomie Fan Club as Nigeria’s largest children-based fan club, which is a child engagement initiative designed to enhance the writing and creative skills of over 100,000 club members across schools in Nigeria.

On his part, Tope Ashiwaju, group corporate communications and event manager of Dufil Prima Foods, said Indomie as a child-friendly brand will continue to support causes and initiatives that help their mental and physical development.

He said that the exhibition is one of the many ways the brand engages with children.

The grand prize of N500,000 for this year’s competition went to Idea Chibuike of Sacred Heart School Lagos; while the first, second, and third prize rewards went to Taiye Durojaiye of Toddas Kiddies Palace, Lagos State, Faruq Baale of enlarged Tent Academy, Ogijo, and Ashade Iman of Aunty May School Lagos State respectively. They went home with N100, 000; N75, 000, and N50, 000 respectively.

Meanwhile, four regional winners from Lagos, Ogun, East and Abuja also got N35,000 each in the competition.

Speaking after receiving the grand prize, Idea Chibuike of Sacred Heart School Lagos, who created an Indomie Pyramid, said the decision to create an Indomie Pyramid was borne out of the desire to do something special away from others.

Chibuike said she has always been fascinated by the story around the groundnut pyramid of the North hence her decision to use that creative idea in her project.

She lauded Dufil Prima Foods for creating the avenue for her and other children to develop their creative ideas through the Fan Club.