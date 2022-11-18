How Dufil lifts the visually impaired through investment in education

In line with its commitment to meeting sustainable development goal four which targets quality education for all, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Instant Noodles, has invested in equipment that will aid the learning of the blind and visually impaired persons in the country.

The equipment includes laptop computers, scanners, mobility cane guides, printers and cartons of Indomie Noodles, which the company also donated to the Federal Nigeria Society of the Blind Lagos, in order to aid their learning.

The donation is part of Dufil inspiring corporate social responsibility initiative that seeks to offer practical relief, succour, hope, opportunities and credible platforms to liberate and empower the underprivileged, disadvantaged and hard-to-reach persons in our society.

Tope Ashiwaju, the group corporate communications and event manager of Dufil Prima Foods Plc, who made the donation on behalf of the company, said Dufil is a responsible corporate entity that has a history of contributing to the care and development of physically challenged in Nigeria.

He said the donation was geared towards touching the lives of many visually impaired as the firm believes that in every disability, there is ability.

Read also: Schoolable’s Little App to instil financial discipline in children

According to him, “Our environment is not favourable for people with sight, not to talk of people living without sight. Therefore, Dufil Prima Foods Plc saw the need to contribute its quota to ensure the visually impaired people have access to quality education and equal rights as other citizens in the country.”

He said the company strongly supports sustainable CSR initiatives, particularly those that focus on education because teaching and empowering children will lay the groundwork for a better tomorrow.

While thanking the management of Dufil Prima Foods Plc for their thoughtful gesture to the Society, Mayowa Oke, the executive secretary of the Nigeria Society for the Blind, assured that the equipment would be effectively used and maintained in building future leaders for the nation.

He said that receiving donated items like computers, keyboards, and other items will help the blind to become more independent in terms of movement and less reliant on family and friends.